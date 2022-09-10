Maye, Hampton lead UNC to 35-28 win over Georgia State

ATLANTA (AP) — Drake Maye passed for two touchdowns, Omarion Hampton ran for a pair of scores and North Carolina escaped another upset bid from a Sun Belt Conference team. The Tar Heels rallied for a 35-28 victory over Georgia State after squandering an 18-point lead. The 3-0 Tar Heels were coming off a wild 63-61 victory at Appalachian State despite giving up a staggering 40 points in the fourth quarter. Georgia State ripped off 25 straight points to grab a 28-21 lead late in the third quarter. But UNC pulled out the win despite three TD passes from Georgia State’s Darren Grainger.

