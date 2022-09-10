Morgan, Minnesota air it out in 62-10 romp past W. Illinois

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tanner Morgan passed for 287 yards and a score over 2½ quarters and had one of Minnesota’s seven rushing touchdowns in a 62-10 victory over Western Illinois. Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts kept their comeback from injuries going strong with two scores apiece on the ground. The Gophers had 679 total yards for the third-most in program history. They posted their highest score in head coach P.J. Fleck’s six seasons and their biggest since a 63-26 victory over Indiana in 2006. Minnesota improved to 2-0. Western Illinois dropped to 0-2.

