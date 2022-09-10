No. 2 Georgia’s defense dominates in shutout of Samford

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett passed for 300 yards while throwing and running for touchdowns and No. 2 Georgia’s rebuilt defense delivered another dominant performance in the Bulldogs’ 33-0 win over Samford. Georgia’s defense again played up to the standard it set while winning last season’s national championship. Samford was held to 128 yards and three first downs. Georgia has reloaded after losing eight defensive players and 15 overall to this year’s NFL draft. Georgia led 30-0 at halftime.

