O’Connell, Jones help Purdue take easy route past Sycamores

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Aidan O’Connell and Charlie Jones hooked up for three touchdowns, and then took the second half off as Purdue rolled past FCS foe Indiana State 56-0. Jones caught nine passes for 133 yards. It was his second straight 100-yard game since transferring from Iowa to Purdue so he could reunite with O’Connell, his childhood friend. O’Connell was 17 of 19 for 211 yards and four scores. The Boilermakers took a 35-0 halftime lead after holding a pregame moment of silence for three Indiana State students who were killed in a fiery car crash on Aug. 21. Two of those killed were football players and two other football players were seriously injured.

