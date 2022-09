ATLANTA (AP) — Juan Purata scored three goals in the second half to help Atlanta United beat Toronto 4-2. Thiago Almada gave Atlanta a 3-2 lead in the 74th and Purata’s third goal came in the 88th to cap the scoring for United. Federico Bernardeschi and Ayo Akinola each scored for Toronto. Up next for both teams is a matchup with Orlando City. United plays Orlando on Wednesday on the road. Toronto plays at Orlando on Saturday.

