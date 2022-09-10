Raiders agree to contract extension with TE Darren Waller
By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer
Star tight end Darren Waller has agreed on a three-year contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders. Agent Drew Rosenhaus said the sides reached the deal that adds $51 million to Waller’s existing contract that was previously set to pay him about $7 million in each of the next two seasons. Waller had two years remaining on the contract he signed during his 2019 breakout season. Waller had been looking for a new deal and changed agents to Rosenhaus last week in hopes of speeding the process along. The sides came to the agreement the day before the Raiders’ opener.