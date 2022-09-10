Raspadori is Napoli’s latest new weapon in unbeaten start

ROME (AP) — Reserve striker Giacomo Rasapdori scored a last-gasp winner in Napoli’s 1-0 over Spezia in the Italian league. The victory moved unbeaten Napoli atop the Italian league standings and one point ahead of Atalanta. Atalanta can reclaim the lead when it hosts promoted Cremonese on Sunday. Defending champion AC Milan was playing at Sampdoria later and could also move level on points with Napoli. Napoli’s win followed its attention-grabbing 4-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League. The southern club is chasing its first league title since Diego Armando Maradona led the club to its only two Serie A championships in 1987 and 1990.

