Rory McIlroy, LIV golfers in sight of leaders at Wentworth

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — A truncated tournament should ensure a thrilling finish to the BMW PGA Championship with the top 10 players separated by two shots heading into Sunday’s final round. Rory McIlroy is in there and so are two golfers from the Saudi-backed breakaway series. It has been shortened to 54 holes after a day’s play was canceled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Viktor Hovland and Soren Kjeldsen are tied for the lead on 12 under par at the end of the second round of the European tour’s flagship event. McIlroy is in a three-way share of third place. Among the players two shots back are Adrian Otaegui and Talor Gooch, who now play in the contentious LIV Golf series.

