FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Rocket Sanders ran for a career-high 156 yards with two touchdowns and KJ Jefferson ran for a score and threw for one in the fourth quarter as No. 16 Arkansas beat South Carolina 44-30. Jefferson ran for 67 yards and threw for another 162 on 18 of 21 passing. Arkansas led 21-3 after its first three drives. The Gamecocks had three second-half turnovers to stall any rally attempt.

