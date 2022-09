STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Nick Singleton carried the ball 10 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns and Penn State’s defense dominated Ohio in a 46-10 win on Saturday.Penn State (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) hadn’t had a 100-yard rusher since November 2020 but got big run after big run from Singleton, a true freshman who torched the Bobcats for touchdown sprints of 70 and 44 yards in the first and fourth quarters.

