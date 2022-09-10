Thiago Motta to replace Mihajlović as Bologna’s coach

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Former Paris Saint-Germain and Italy midfielder Thiago Motta will be named Bologna’s new coach to replace the fired Siniša Mihajlović. Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci says that “we have decided that as of Monday the coach will be Thiago Motta. He adds that Motta’s choice “is linked to a long-term project.” Mihajlović was fired on Tuesday with Bologna unable to produce a win in its opening five matches. It marked the first coaching change in this season’s Serie A. It will be the third coaching job for Motta after directing Spezia to safety last season and also having led Genoa in 2019.

