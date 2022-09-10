Uiagalelei leads No. 5 Clemson to 35-12 victory over Furman

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns and Will Shipley ran for a pair of scores in No. 5 Clemson’s 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday. The Tigers won their eighth straight, their 35th straight at home and moved to 37-0 alltime against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision. A big reason was Uiagalelei, who led Clemson to touchdowns on his first five drives. Uiagalelei connected on scoring passes of 2 yards to tight end Jake Briningstool and 9 yards to receiver Beaux Collins. The Tigers improved to 2-0 for the seventh time in eight seasons.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.