Victor Reyes drives in 3 runs as Tigers beat Royals 8-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Victor Reyes drove in three runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-4 in a rain-shortened game. Javier Báez and Harold Castro each had two hits and two RBIs as Detroit earned its third straight win. Matt Manning pitched 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball. The Tigers went ahead to stay with three runs in the third against Jonathan Heasley. Reyes snapped a 1-1 tie with an RBI triple. Báez doubled in Reyes and then scored on Castro’s single.

