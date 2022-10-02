Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open. The 27-year-old Japanese showed his impressive defensive skills and counter-punching style to wear down his higher ranked opponent in just under two hours at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center. The ATP Tour returned to Seoul for the first time since 1996 after the city was awarded a single-year licence to stage the Korean Open.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.