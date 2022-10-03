Charley Hull wins in Texas to end 6 years without LPGA title

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Charley Hull has won The Ascendant LPGA in Texas for her first LPGA Tour title in nearly six years. The 26-year-old from England pulled away with three straight birdies on the back nine in her round of 64. It still almost wasn’t enough. Xiyu Lin of China made a long eagle putt on the 17th hole to get within one shot. Lin narrowly missed an 18-foot birdie putt on the last hole. She finished one shot behind. It was her third runner-up finish this year. Lydia Ko finished third and took over the lead in the Race to CME Globe.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.