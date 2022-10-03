Gonsolin returns from IL for Dodgers in 2-1 loss to Rockies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin tossed two innings in his return from the injured list, an encouraging sign for the playoff-bound Los Angeles Dodgers in their 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.Trayce Thompson homered for the NL West champions, who have already clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason.Michael Toglia singled home the tiebreaking run for the Rockies in the ninth off Brusdar Graterol (2-4), scoring Sean Bouchard.Jake Bird (2-4) worked two hitless innings and Justin Lawrence got three outs for his first career save. Gonsolin, who is 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA during a breakout season, pitched for the first time since Aug. 23 after missing 40 games with forearm tightness. He struck out three and allowed one earned run on three hits.

