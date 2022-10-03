Kemp’s RBI single in 10th lifts Athletics past Angels 5-4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pinch hitter Tony Kemp had an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning, capping a spirited comeback that sent the Oakland Athletics to a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Cristian Bride’s sacrifice bunt leading off the inning against Angels reliever Zack Weiss (0-1) advanced automatic runner Jonah Bride to third, and Kemp punched a single through the right side of the infield to drive in the winning run. The A’s trailed 4-2 going into the bottom of the ninth and were down to their last out when Seth Brown’s two-run single off Aaron Loup tied it. Loup blew his fifth save in six attempts. Ernie Clement doubled and Nick Allen walked to start the inning against reliever José Quijada. Domingo Acevedo (4-4) pitched a scoreless 10th inning for the win.

