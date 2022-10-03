Marcos trip to watch Singapore F1 races sparks criticism
By JIM GOMEZ
Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A trip by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Singapore over the weekend to watch Formula One races has come under attack from critics who described it as “utterly callous” while thousands of Filipinos remain displaced due to a recent typhoon. Marcos Jr. confirmed his trip to Singapore for the Grand Prix event in a brief statement and pictures he posted on Facebook after a flurry of online criticism. He says he was invited with other dignitaries and met new business friends who were willing to invest in the Philippines. Reports had circulated on social media about his unannounced trip. His press secretary did not issue a confirmation until after a Singaporean official posted pictures of Marcos Jr. in the city-state on Facebook.