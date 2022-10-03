Musgrove sharp in tune-up, wild card Padres hold off Giants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched six shutout innings in a potential postseason tune-up and Wil Myers homered to cap a seven-run eighth that carried the San Diego Padres past the San Francisco Giants 7-4. One night after clinching a wild card, the Padres remained a game ahead of the Phillies for the No. 5 seed in the National League playoffs. The fifth seed will play a best-of-three series on the road this weekend against the Mets or Braves — whichever one does not win the NL East. The sixth seed will play its best-of-three set at NL Central champion St. Louis. Musgrove gave up only two hits and struck out seven. Josh Hader got two outs for his 36th save, halting a four-run Giants rally in the ninth.

