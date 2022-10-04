Another blow for Yankees bullpen going into postseason

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The New York Yankees have put reliever Ron Marinaccio on the 15-day injured list. It’s another blow to the injury-plagued New York bullpen before the playoffs. Marinaccio has a stress reaction in his right shin. He will miss the AL Division Series, though manager Aaron Boone is hopeful he can be ready for the AL Championship Series if the Yankees advance. Before Tuesday’s doubleheader in Texas, the Yankees reinstated right-handed reliever Albert Abreu after he had been out since Aug. 20 with right elbow inflammation. Miguel Castro on Monday made his first appearance since July 10 after recovering from a strained shoulder.

