Back home, Rahm hopes to feed off great finish at Wentworth

MADRID (AP) — Jon Rahm’s 62 in the final round of the BMW PGA Championship last month wasn’t enough to win at Wentworth. But it did give him a much needed morale boost ahead of this week’s home Spanish Open and the final part of the European tour season. Rahm says the great round at Wentworth will go a long way in giving him an edge again after a relatively “bad” year in which he felt he hasn’t been getting the breaks he got last season. Rahm’s only win this season came at the Mexico Open in May. He’s ranked No. 6. The only other top-30 player in the field is Tommy Fleetwood.

