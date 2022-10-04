Casper Ruud loses, Nick Kyrgios wins at Japan Open

TOKYO (AP) — Top-seeded Casper Ruud lost and Nick Kyrgios won at the Japan Open. Ruud reached the final at both the French Open and the U.S. Open this year but lost to Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-3 in Japan. Kyrgios defeated Tseng Chun-hsin 6-3, 6-1 to reach the round of 16. The victory for Kyrgios came on the same day that his lawyer asked an Australian court to dismiss assault charges against him on mental health grounds. Magistrate Glenn Theakston adjourned the case until Feb. 3. The 27-year-old Kyrgios will appear in court in person on that date for the first time since he was charged by police by summons in July.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.