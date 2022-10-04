Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei answers doubters, leads No. 5 Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had a stellar start to the season and may have quieted doubters who wanted someone else behind center when the year began. Uiagalelei is among the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top passers and already has more touchdown throws this season than all of last year. Uiagalelei had never lost belief in himself despite a subpar season in 2021 when the Tigers’ streak of six straight ACC titles and College Football Playoff trips ended. An improved Uiagalelei has the fifth-ranked Tigers at 5-0 and in control of the ACC’s Atlantic Division.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.