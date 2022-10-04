Clemson’s Swinney: DT Bresee out for Boston College

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee won’t play against Boston College on Saturday night as he continues recovering from a kidney infection. It’s Bresee’s second straight missed game and third this season for the fifth-ranked Tigers (5-0). Bresee missed the Louisiana Tech game after the death of his 15-year-old sister Ella. He was out of last week’s win over No. 14 North Carolina State when he was diagnosed with the infection. Bresee received positive news about his tests last week. Swinney said Bresee will use this week to regain his conditioning.

