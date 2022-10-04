Cole sets Yankees single-season Ks record, surpassing Guidry

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole surpassed Ron Guidry’s single-season franchise record with his major league-leading 249th strikeout Tuesday night against Texas. After Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the second game of the doubleheader against the Rangers with his American League-record 62nd homer, Cole struck out Nathaniel Lowe in the bottom of the first inning. Cole matched Guidry’s record total in his previous start. Guidry had 248 strikeouts in 1978, when he had a 25-3 record and won the AL Cy Young Award.

