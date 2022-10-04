Colts still awaiting word on Taylor’s status against Broncos
By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts may wait until pregame warmups at Denver to make a decision about Jonathan Taylor. The 2021 NFL rushing champ suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to Tennessee. He also was limited in last week’s practice by a toe injury, but coach Frank Reich says there’s more concern about the ankle. Taylor told reporters he intends to use warmups as a test. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis both have been ruled out after entering the concussion protocol. Reich says Leonard also suffered a fractured nose Sunday.