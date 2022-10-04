FITE TV to air upcoming Rugby League World Cup

TENAFLY, N.J. (AP) — The upcoming Rugby League World Cup will be available in the United States and Canada via pay-per-view on cable and satellite as well as the FITE TV streaming service. Besides having the rights to carry the tournament in North America, FITE also holds the rights in South America, Japan, Africa and most of Europe. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place last year, but was moved due to COVID-19. This year’s event will take place across 21 venues in England and will include the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions, all taking place for the first time.

