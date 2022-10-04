Hockey Canada chair: ‘Toxic behavior’ not just in hockey

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The House of Commons has questioned Hockey Canada’s former and current board chairs about how the organization handled alleged sexual assaults and how money was paid out in lawsuits. Hockey Canada has been under the national microscope since May, when it was revealed it had settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight players from the 2018 junior men’s hockey team during a June gala event in London, Ontario, that year. Interim Hockey Canada chair Andrea Skinner says to suggest toxic behavior is a hockey problem is “counterproductive to finding solutions.” Skinner also says Hockey Canada doesn’t plan to shake up its leadership.

