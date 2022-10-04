Inter strikes 1st blow in CL fight for 2nd with Barcelona

MILAN (AP) — It’s advantage Inter Milan in what has been billed the fight for second spot in Group C of the Champions League. Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored the only goal of the match in first-half stoppage time as Inter beat Barcelona 1-0 to move second behind Bayern Munich. Both sides also had goals disallowed and Barcelona hit the post. Bayern routed Viktoria Plzeň 5-0 earlier Tuesday to maintain its perfect start to the competition and it has also yet to concede a goal. That leaves Barcelona and Inter seemingly fighting it out for second spot and the battle will resume at Camp Nou next Wednesday.

