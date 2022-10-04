Islanders agree to terms with Barzal on 8-year extension

The New York Islanders have agreed to terms with top forward Mathew Barzal on an eight-year contract extension. A person with knowledge of the contract tells The Associated Press it’s worth $73.2 million with a $9.15 million annual salary cap hit through 2031. Barzal has led the team in scoring or been tied for the lead every season since he became a full-time NHL player in 2017-18. He has 349 points in 411 regular-season and playoff games for the defensively stingy Islanders. The contract keeps Barzal, now 25, under contract for his prime years.

