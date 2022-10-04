Judge shows frustration, still 61 homers with 2 games left

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is still at 61 home runs with two games left. Judge went 1 for 5 with a single and score the decisive run Tuesday in New York’s 5-4 win over the Texas Rangers in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Judge had a rare show of frustration when slamming his helmet after an infield popout. He has gone five games without a homer. The only one he has had in the last 13 games was last Wednesday in Toronto when he hit No. 61 to match Roger Maris’ American League record.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.