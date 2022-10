OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning, sending the Oakland Athletics past the Los Angeles Angels 2-1.A.J. Puk (4-3) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win.Ryan Tepera (5-4) pitched the ninth before faltering in the 10th. Tony Kemp reached on a grounder before Sean Murphy’s single. Tepera intentionally walked Seth Brown to bring up the rookie Langeliers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.