NHL goalie-go-round leaves 8 teams with a new starter in net
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
Hockey’s most important position got an overhaul across the NHL for a second consecutive offseason. Eight teams are expected to have new starting goaltenders. That includes the reigning champion Colorado Avalanche with Alexandar Georgiev. Stanley Cup winner Darcy Kuemper began the summer goalie domino effect by going to the Washington Capitals. Jack Campbell left Toronto for Edmonton. The Maple Leafs acquired Matt Murray from Ottawa and signed Capitals castoff Ilya Samsonov. The Senators replaced Murray by trading for Cam Talbot, who is expected to miss the first month of the season with an injury.