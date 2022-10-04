NHL goalie-go-round leaves 8 teams with a new starter in net

Hockey’s most important position got an overhaul across the NHL for a second consecutive offseason. Eight teams are expected to have new starting goaltenders. That includes the reigning champion Colorado Avalanche with Alexandar Georgiev. Stanley Cup winner Darcy Kuemper began the summer goalie domino effect by going to the Washington Capitals. Jack Campbell left Toronto for Edmonton. The Maple Leafs acquired Matt Murray from Ottawa and signed Capitals castoff Ilya Samsonov. The Senators replaced Murray by trading for Cam Talbot, who is expected to miss the first month of the season with an injury.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.