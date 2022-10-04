Olympic pentathlon eyes ‘Ninja Warrior’ courses for survival

The sport of modern pentathlon hopes to stave off Olympic removal by possibly adding “American Ninja Warrior” style obstacle courses. The show-jumping component of the five-event competition has become an issue after a German coach was filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. As it stands now, modern pentathlon in its current form will be off the program after the 2024 Paris Games. To get back on, the organization is testing out obstacle-course racing to replace show jumping. Which means ring swings and rope mazes could take center stage for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. It could be the scene that saves a sport facing a major crossroads.

