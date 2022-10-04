Publishing executive charged in Tokyo Olympic bribes scandal

TOKYO (AP) — A top executive at a major Japanese publisher has been charged with bribing a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member. The charges against Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, a major figure in Japan’s movie and entertainment industry, are the latest in the unfolding corruption scandal related to last year’s Tokyo Summer Games. Kadokawa was arrested Sept. 14 on suspicion of bribing Haruyuki Takahashi with 69 million yen, or $480,000. Takahashi is a former executive at advertising company Dentsu who had great influence in arranging Olympic sponsorships. Kadokawa issued a statement saying he would quit as chairman.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.