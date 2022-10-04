Quantrill stays unbeaten at home, Guardians down Royals 5-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at home, improving to 14-0 in his career at Progressive Field after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals. Quantrill was in danger of his unblemished run at home ending before Miller’s shot off Daniel Lynch capped Cleveland’s five-run fifth. Quantrill’s 14-game winning streak is the longest in the ballpark’s history. It also matches the longest unbeaten streak for a pitcher in any ballpark since 1901. José Ramírez drove in two runs and Amed Rosario had three hits for Cleveland.

