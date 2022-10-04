Saudi Arabia to host Asian Winter Games in new ski resort

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Winter Games in 2029 in mountains near the $500 billion futuristic city project Neom. The Olympic Council of Asia has picked the Saudi candidacy that centers on Trojena. It is planned to be a year-round ski resort by 2026. The OCA announces “The deserts & mountains of Saudi Arabia will soon be a playground for Winter sports!” Saudi sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal says the kingdom’s winter sports project “challenges perception.” The Neom megaproject is being fund by Saudi sovereign wealth vehicle the Public Investment Fund.

