Taulia Tagovailoa says he visited brother, Tua, over weekend

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was able to visit his brother, Tua, last weekend after the Terrapins’ game against Michigan State. Taulia Tagovailoa spoke to reporters Tuesday for the first time since Tua left the Miami Dolphins’ game against Cincinnati last Thursday with a frightening head injury. Taulia played in Maryland’s win over Michigan State on Saturday but wasn’t made available to the media afterward. He said Tuesday he was able to go to Florida and spend some time with his brother. Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion four days after taking a hit in another game.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.