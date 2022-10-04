Texas A&M looks to rev up offense in trip to No. 1 Alabama

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M’s offense has sputtered all season, remaining stagnant despite a quarterback change. As the Aggies prepare to visit top-ranked Alabama on Saturday, coach Jimbo Fisher is adamant that they can turn things around if every player simply makes a commitment to doing things right on every play. The Aggies rank last in the SEC and 105th in the nation in total offense with just 335 yards a game. They are also scoring the fewest points in the conference at just 21.8, a total that is 108th in the country. Things could get even tougher this week when they face an Alabama team that ranks fourth in nation by allowing just 236.4 yards a game.

