Tiger Woods yet to announce if he joins strong Bahamas field

Tiger Woods has another loaded field for the Bahamas and his Hero World Challenge. Still to be announced is whether the December event will get the player at No. 1,195. That would be Woods, who is expected to play as the tournament host. Woods has three exemptions to announce. For now, he has 17 of the top 21 players in the world. He’ll be getting all but Patrick Cantlay from the U.S. Presidents Cup team. The 20-man field also includes newcomers like Tom Kim, Sungjae Im and Max Homa. Woods hasn’t played in his event since 2019.

