WVU RB Donaldson in concussion protocol, out for Baylor game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson is in concussion protocol and will miss next week’s home game with Baylor after he was injured in a loss to Texas. West Virginia coach Neal Brown announced Donaldson’s status Tuesday. Donaldson remained on the ground after he was tackled on a short gain in the third quarter of Saturday’s 38-20 loss to the Longhorns. His helmet and shoulder pads were removed and he was carted off the field on a stretcher. After the game he was cleared to travel home with the team. West Virginia is off this week and hosts Baylor on Thursday, Oct. 13.

