ACC coaches counting on beefed-up staffs to steer programs

The support staffs keep getting bigger in the Atlantic Coast Conference and throughout college football. In recent years, schools have hired more staffers working in roles such as analyst, quality-control coordinator or special assistant. The list includes No. 5 Clemson spending about $1.48 million in salaries for 13 staffers that include player-development roles. By comparison, there were only four staffers in those roles in 2015. New coaches at Duke, Miami, Virginia and Virginia Tech also have support staffs that are bigger than last year.

