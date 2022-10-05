Allmendinger to return to Cup Series full time next season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — AJ Allmendinger’s NASCAR career will come full circle in 2023 when he returns to the Cup Series full time to drive for Kaulig Racing. Allmendinger retired after the 2018 season but was lured back into competition by his close friends Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice. The duo was attempting to build Kaulig Racing into a legitimate team that could move to NASCAR’s top series and coaxed Allmendinger into helping. He’s now the Xfinity Series championship leader and headed back to a full Cup schedule next year. Truck Series driver Chandler Smith of Kyle Busch Motorsports will replace Allmendinger in Kaulig’s Xfinity Series program.

