Bears put Whitehair on IR, open window for Harry to return

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. He has been a fixture on the Bears’ line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games. Coach Matt Eberflus says he expects Whitehair to play again this season. Also Wednesday, the Bears designated receiver N’Keal Harry to return from IR. That begins a three-week evaluation window for the fourth-year player. Eberflus says it’s possible Harry could make his Bears debut as early as Sunday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.