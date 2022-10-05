Bosa has no planned celebration for rematch with Mayfield

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bosa said he doesn’t have any celebration planned ahead of this meeting against Baker Mayfield. The San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher mimicked waving and planting a flag on the field after earning an intentional grounding call against Mayfield three years ago. That came in response to Mayfield planting an Oklahoma flag on the Ohio State logo following a win over Bosa and the Buckeyes following a 2017 win. Now the two are set to meet again on Sunday when Bosa’s 49ers travel to Carolina to take on Mayfield and the Panthers.

