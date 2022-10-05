British boxing authorities call off Benn-Eubank Jr. fight

LONDON (AP) — British boxing authorities say a fight between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. cannot go ahead. The ruling comes hours after the boxers’ promoters said the bout was still on despite Benn failing a doping test. The all-British catchweight bout was scheduled to take place on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London. Benn’s promoters said he had “returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug” but was free to fight because the “B” sample had not been tested. The British Boxing Board of Control later said the fight was “prohibited as it is not in the interests of boxing.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.