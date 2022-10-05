Browns’ All-Pro Garrett back practicing after car accident

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since being injured in a car accident last week, when he lost control of his Porsche while speeding. Garrett didn’t play in Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons while he recovered from a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts, bruises and a broken eye blood vessel suffered in the wreck. The All-Pro veered off a road near his home following practice on Sept. 26, struck a fire hydrant and flipped his car several times. Garrett felt grateful that he and a female passenger avoided more serious injuries. The Browns host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

