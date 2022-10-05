Burks’ injury forcing Titans to tap next receiver up again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Robert Woods spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran wide receiver noticed what the Tennessee Titans went through last season in playing an NFL-record 91 players. A month into this season, the Titans feel as if they’re trying to match or top that number this season. Currently 10 Titans are on injured reserve with two others on the physically unable to perform list. Nine on the active roster weren’t there during the team’s offseason program. Wednesday’s injury report was led by rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks with an injured toe that could keep him out more than just Sunday’s game at Washington.

