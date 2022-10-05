CAS hears soccer player’s challenge of a 2-year doping ban

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A Kazakh soccer player banned for two years by UEFA in a doping case has had his appeal heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Kazakhstan midfielder Ruslan Valiullin tested positive for a banned stimulant after a Europa Conference League game in August 2021. The case was brought after he scored twice in a World Cup qualifying game against Ukraine three weeks later. That game ended 2-2 and the result stood. The 28-year-old midfielder has not played in 13 months. The court says Valiullin is challenging a two-year ban in a case that involves methylhexaneamine.

