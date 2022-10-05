Castiglione, Cohen, Campbell among Frick Award finalists

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Boston’s Joe Castiglione, the Mets’ Gary Cohen and former major leaguers Dave Campbell, Steve Stone, Duane Kuiper and Ernie Johnson Sr. are among the 10 finalists for Hall of Fame’s 2023 Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting. Other finalists include Jacques Doucet, Tom Hamilton, Jerry Howarth and Pat Hughes. The winner will be announced Dec. 7 at the winter meetings in San Diego and honored July 22 as part of the Hall of Fame induction weekend.

